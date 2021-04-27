Ca C'est Bon: Cucumber Melon Mojito

Cucumber Melon Mojito

Ingredient List

20oz. Sweet Crude white rum

1oz. lime juice

1oz. simple syrup

5-6 large mint leaves

2 slices cucumber

3 slices honeydew melon

Club soda or spiked seltzer

Directions

Build in shaking tin

Muddle mint, cucumbers, and melon, in simple syrup

Add rum and lime juice

Shake vigorously for 10 seconds

Strain in Collins glass over fresh ice

Top with club soda or spiked seltzer

Garnish with expressed mint bouquet

