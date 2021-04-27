Watch
Ca C'est Bon: Cucumber Melon Mojito

KATC
Cucumber Melon Mojito
CCB - Cucumber Melon Mojito.png
Posted at 4:59 PM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 17:59:08-04

Cucumber Melon Mojito

Ingredient List

  • 20oz. Sweet Crude white rum
  • 1oz. lime juice
  • 1oz. simple syrup
  • 5-6 large mint leaves
  • 2 slices cucumber
  • 3 slices honeydew melon
  • Club soda or spiked seltzer

Directions

Build in shaking tin

Muddle mint, cucumbers, and melon, in simple syrup

Add rum and lime juice

Shake vigorously for 10 seconds

Strain in Collins glass over fresh ice

Top with club soda or spiked seltzer

Garnish with expressed mint bouquet

