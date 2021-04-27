Ca C'est Bon: Cucumber Melon Mojito

Cucumber Melon Mojito
Ingredient List
- 20oz. Sweet Crude white rum
- 1oz. lime juice
- 1oz. simple syrup
- 5-6 large mint leaves
- 2 slices cucumber
- 3 slices honeydew melon
- Club soda or spiked seltzer
Directions
Build in shaking tin
Muddle mint, cucumbers, and melon, in simple syrup
Add rum and lime juice
Shake vigorously for 10 seconds
Strain in Collins glass over fresh ice
Top with club soda or spiked seltzer
Garnish with expressed mint bouquet
