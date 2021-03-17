Ca C'est Bon: Cuban Sammie

Bon Temps Grill’s Cuban Sammie

This recipe involves two steps to creating this delicious dish.

Start with the Mojo Pork, move onto building your Cuban Sammie.

Cuban Sammie:

Makes about 10 sandwiches

Mojo Pork Ingredients:

1/2 a fresh jalapeno

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon oregano

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon lime zest

1 tablespoon orange zest

¼ cup lime juice

1 cup orange juice

¼ cup oil

6-pound Boston butt

Roughly chop your jalapeno and add to the food processor with the garlic, oregano, cumin, salt, pepper and oil. Blend until smooth paste forms. Once the smooth paste has formed, add your lime zest, orange zest, lime juice and orange juice and blend until well combined. Clean most of the fat off of one 6-pound Boston butt and score the top of the meat. Place your Boston butt into a roasting pan and pour the marinade over. Make sure to rub your marinade into the score marks on the top of the meat. Cover and let marinate in the fridge for 2 hours. Keep marinated pork covered and transfer to a preheated oven and cook at 225 degrees for 3 hours. Let pork cool to room temperature before shredding.

How to build a Cuban Sammie:

Mojo Pork

Sliced ham of your choice

Pickled jalapeno slices

Spicy mayo

Yellow mustard

Gruyere cheese, shredded

Spread the spicy mayo on one half of your sandwich bun and the yellow mustard on the other half of the bun. Place 4 slices of ham on your bottom bun and then stack 6 ounces of your Mojo Pork on top of that. Sprinkle the shredded Gruyere on your top sandwich bun and add a few slices of pickled jalapenos. Toast open face in the oven at 250 degrees until pork is warm and bread is toasted. Place your top and bottom buns together and enjoy!

