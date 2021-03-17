Ca C'est Bon: Cuban Sammie

Bon Temps Grill’s Cuban Sammie
This recipe involves two steps to creating this delicious dish.
Start with the Mojo Pork, move onto building your Cuban Sammie.
Cuban Sammie:
Makes about 10 sandwiches
Mojo Pork Ingredients:
1/2 a fresh jalapeno
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1 tablespoon oregano
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
1 tablespoon lime zest
1 tablespoon orange zest
¼ cup lime juice
1 cup orange juice
¼ cup oil
6-pound Boston butt
- Roughly chop your jalapeno and add to the food processor with the garlic, oregano, cumin, salt, pepper and oil. Blend until smooth paste forms.
- Once the smooth paste has formed, add your lime zest, orange zest, lime juice and orange juice and blend until well combined.
- Clean most of the fat off of one 6-pound Boston butt and score the top of the meat.
- Place your Boston butt into a roasting pan and pour the marinade over.
- Make sure to rub your marinade into the score marks on the top of the meat.
- Cover and let marinate in the fridge for 2 hours.
- Keep marinated pork covered and transfer to a preheated oven and cook at 225 degrees for 3 hours. Let pork cool to room temperature before shredding.
How to build a Cuban Sammie:
Mojo Pork
Sliced ham of your choice
Pickled jalapeno slices
Spicy mayo
Yellow mustard
Gruyere cheese, shredded
- Spread the spicy mayo on one half of your sandwich bun and the yellow mustard on the other half of the bun.
- Place 4 slices of ham on your bottom bun and then stack 6 ounces of your Mojo Pork on top of that. Sprinkle the shredded Gruyere on your top sandwich bun and add a few slices of pickled jalapenos.
- Toast open face in the oven at 250 degrees until pork is warm and bread is toasted.
- Place your top and bottom buns together and enjoy!
