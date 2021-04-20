Ca C'est Bon: Catfish Mon Dieu

Catfish Mon Dieu
Makes about 4 servings.
Ingredients:
4 catfish filets
2 quarts cooking oil
Catfish marinade:
1 cup favorite Bloody Mary mix
2/3 cup yellow mustard
¼ cup Tony’s seasoning
Whisk ingredients in a bowl until well combined. Cover catfish filets with marinade.
Cornmeal breading:
3 cups flour
1 cup corn meal
2 teaspoons baking powder
2 tablespoons Tony’s seasoning
Mix all ingredients in a bowl until well combined. Completely coat your marinated catfish with your corn meal breading.
In a large sauce pot on high heat, use a candy thermometer to bring your cooking oil up to 350 degrees. Fry your filets for about 8 minutes. Remove from oil and drain on a plate lined with paper towels. Once all your filets are fried, serve over rice and top with your favorite etouffee.