Ca C'est Bon: Catfish Mon Dieu

Catfish Mon Dieu

Makes about 4 servings.

Ingredients:

4 catfish filets

2 quarts cooking oil

Catfish marinade:

1 cup favorite Bloody Mary mix

2/3 cup yellow mustard

¼ cup Tony’s seasoning

Whisk ingredients in a bowl until well combined. Cover catfish filets with marinade.

Cornmeal breading:

3 cups flour

1 cup corn meal

2 teaspoons baking powder

2 tablespoons Tony’s seasoning

Mix all ingredients in a bowl until well combined. Completely coat your marinated catfish with your corn meal breading.

In a large sauce pot on high heat, use a candy thermometer to bring your cooking oil up to 350 degrees. Fry your filets for about 8 minutes. Remove from oil and drain on a plate lined with paper towels. Once all your filets are fried, serve over rice and top with your favorite etouffee.

