Watch
CommunityCa C'est Bon

Actions

Ca C'est Bon: Catfish Mon Dieu

Posted at 3:59 PM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 16:59:58-04

Catfish Mon Dieu

Makes about 4 servings.

Ingredients:

4 catfish filets
2 quarts cooking oil

Catfish marinade:
1 cup favorite Bloody Mary mix
2/3 cup yellow mustard
¼ cup Tony’s seasoning

Whisk ingredients in a bowl until well combined. Cover catfish filets with marinade.

Cornmeal breading:
3 cups flour
1 cup corn meal
2 teaspoons baking powder
2 tablespoons Tony’s seasoning

Mix all ingredients in a bowl until well combined. Completely coat your marinated catfish with your corn meal breading.

In a large sauce pot on high heat, use a candy thermometer to bring your cooking oil up to 350 degrees. Fry your filets for about 8 minutes. Remove from oil and drain on a plate lined with paper towels. Once all your filets are fried, serve over rice and top with your favorite etouffee.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.