Watch
CommunityCa C'est Bon

Actions

Ca C'est Bon: Boudin Stuffed Pork Chop

items.[0].image.alt
Bon Temps Grill
CCB - Boudin Stuffed Pork Chop.png
Posted at 1:49 PM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 14:49:15-04

Boudin Stuffed Pork Chop

Makes about 4 servings

Pork chop:

2 links of your favorite boudin
4 frenched pork chops
2 ounces cooking oil

Place pork chop on a level surface. With your palm pressed flat on the cutlet, make a cut on the opposite side of the bone, inserting the knife deep enough that it reaches the center of the cutlet. Make the cut around the edge about ½ the length of the entire porkchop to make a pocket for your stuffing. With a fork, make several puncture marks on both sides of your cutlet. Cut open the casing on your links of boudin and remove filling. Stuff each cutlet pocket with about half a link of boudin filling. Preheat your oven to 450 degrees. Heat oil in a large skillet on medium-high heat. Once skillet and oil are hot, cook both sides of your pork chops until golden brown. Put a small amount of water in a baking pan and transfer seared pork chop cutlets from your skillet to your baking pan. Finish cutlets in oven at 450 degrees for 30 minutes.

Mimosa Drizzle:

2 cups orange juice
2 cups sugar
½ cup white wine

Whisk all ingredients in a small sauce pot until well combined. On high heat, bring mixture to a boil then reduce to medium-low heat. Let simmer until mixture reduces to a syrup-like consistency, stirring occasionally. Let cool to room temperature.

Balsamic Gastrique:

2 cups balsamic vinegar
1 ¼ cups sugar

Whisk all ingredients in a small sauce pot until well combined. On high heat, bring mixture to a boil then reduce to medium-low heat. Let simmer until mixture reduces to a syrup like consistency, stirring occasionally. Let cool to room temperature.
Once your porkchops are cooked completely, remove from oven and transfer to a serving plate. Drizzle mimosa sauce and balsamic gastrique over your cutlets and serve.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.