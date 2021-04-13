Ca C'est Bon: Boudin Stuffed Pork Chop

Boudin Stuffed Pork Chop

Makes about 4 servings

Pork chop:

2 links of your favorite boudin

4 frenched pork chops

2 ounces cooking oil

Place pork chop on a level surface. With your palm pressed flat on the cutlet, make a cut on the opposite side of the bone, inserting the knife deep enough that it reaches the center of the cutlet. Make the cut around the edge about ½ the length of the entire porkchop to make a pocket for your stuffing. With a fork, make several puncture marks on both sides of your cutlet. Cut open the casing on your links of boudin and remove filling. Stuff each cutlet pocket with about half a link of boudin filling. Preheat your oven to 450 degrees. Heat oil in a large skillet on medium-high heat. Once skillet and oil are hot, cook both sides of your pork chops until golden brown. Put a small amount of water in a baking pan and transfer seared pork chop cutlets from your skillet to your baking pan. Finish cutlets in oven at 450 degrees for 30 minutes.

Mimosa Drizzle:

2 cups orange juice

2 cups sugar

½ cup white wine

Whisk all ingredients in a small sauce pot until well combined. On high heat, bring mixture to a boil then reduce to medium-low heat. Let simmer until mixture reduces to a syrup-like consistency, stirring occasionally. Let cool to room temperature.

Balsamic Gastrique:

2 cups balsamic vinegar

1 ¼ cups sugar

Whisk all ingredients in a small sauce pot until well combined. On high heat, bring mixture to a boil then reduce to medium-low heat. Let simmer until mixture reduces to a syrup like consistency, stirring occasionally. Let cool to room temperature.

Once your porkchops are cooked completely, remove from oven and transfer to a serving plate. Drizzle mimosa sauce and balsamic gastrique over your cutlets and serve.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel