Ca C'est Bon: Boudin Stuffed Pork Chop

Boudin Stuffed Pork Chop
Makes about 4 servings
Pork chop:
2 links of your favorite boudin
4 frenched pork chops
2 ounces cooking oil
Place pork chop on a level surface. With your palm pressed flat on the cutlet, make a cut on the opposite side of the bone, inserting the knife deep enough that it reaches the center of the cutlet. Make the cut around the edge about ½ the length of the entire porkchop to make a pocket for your stuffing. With a fork, make several puncture marks on both sides of your cutlet. Cut open the casing on your links of boudin and remove filling. Stuff each cutlet pocket with about half a link of boudin filling. Preheat your oven to 450 degrees. Heat oil in a large skillet on medium-high heat. Once skillet and oil are hot, cook both sides of your pork chops until golden brown. Put a small amount of water in a baking pan and transfer seared pork chop cutlets from your skillet to your baking pan. Finish cutlets in oven at 450 degrees for 30 minutes.
Mimosa Drizzle:
2 cups orange juice
2 cups sugar
½ cup white wine
Whisk all ingredients in a small sauce pot until well combined. On high heat, bring mixture to a boil then reduce to medium-low heat. Let simmer until mixture reduces to a syrup-like consistency, stirring occasionally. Let cool to room temperature.
Balsamic Gastrique:
2 cups balsamic vinegar
1 ¼ cups sugar
Whisk all ingredients in a small sauce pot until well combined. On high heat, bring mixture to a boil then reduce to medium-low heat. Let simmer until mixture reduces to a syrup like consistency, stirring occasionally. Let cool to room temperature.
Once your porkchops are cooked completely, remove from oven and transfer to a serving plate. Drizzle mimosa sauce and balsamic gastrique over your cutlets and serve.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers