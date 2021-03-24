Ca C'est Bon: Blueberry Lemon Drop Martini

Bon Temps Grill’s Blueberry Lemon Drop Martini

1.5 oz Absolute Citron

.75 oz. lemon juice

.75 oz. simple syrup

Handful of fresh blueberries

Add blueberries to cocktail tin and muddle. Add all other ingredients to tin with ice. Shake, strain into martini glass. Garnish with lemon wheel.

