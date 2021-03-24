Menu

Ca C'est Bon: Blueberry Lemon Drop Martini

Posted at 11:16 AM, Mar 24, 2021
Bon Temps Grill’s Blueberry Lemon Drop Martini

1.5 oz Absolute Citron
.75 oz. lemon juice
.75 oz. simple syrup
Handful of fresh blueberries

Add blueberries to cocktail tin and muddle. Add all other ingredients to tin with ice. Shake, strain into martini glass. Garnish with lemon wheel.

