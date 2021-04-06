Ca C'est Bon: Blackened Fish Tacos

Blackened Fish Tacos

Makes about 4 servings.

Mango salsa:



2 cups diced mango

1 jalapeno

½ red bell pepper

½ green bell pepper

½ red onion

Remove the seeds and steams from your jalapeno and your bell peppers. Peel and cut off the root of your onion. Fine dice all your ingredients and mix in a bowl. Set aside.

Chili marinated slaw:



8 ounce bag of cabbage slaw

2 tablespoons Karo syrup

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

2 teaspoons chili powder

Mix all ingredients in a bowl and set aside.

Creole ranch:



1 cup mayonnaise

2 teaspoons ranch seasoning

1 teaspoon blackening seasoning

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 tablespoons water

Whisk all ingredients in a bowl until well combined. Set aside.

Protein:



4 tilapia fillets

2 ounces of cooking oil (per tilapia fillet)

Blackening seasoning

Heat oil in a cast iron skillet. Coat each filet generously on one side with blackening seasoning. Place tilapia fillets in hot skillet seasoning side down and reduce to medium-high heat. Flip your fish over once the fillets start to turn white on the edges and the fish easily comes away from the skillet. Finish cooking on other side. Fish is done when the filet is firm throughout. Remove from heat and break up fish with tongs or a spatula.

Other ingredients:



12 six-inch corn tortillas

Lime wedges

Taco Build:

First distribute your broken up tilapia fillets onto your tortillas. Then layer a couple spoonful’s each of slaw and mango salsa onto each taco. Drizzle your tacos with creole ranch and serve with lime wedges.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel