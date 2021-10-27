Ca C'est Bon: Bananas Foster Bread Pudding

Bananas Foster Bread Pudding

Yields about 5 servings

Bread Pudding

1 ½ loafs French bread

10 ½ ounces white sugar

3 eggs

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon banana extract

2 teaspoons of cinnamon

½ teaspoon nutmeg

⅓ pound butter

10 ½ ounces heavy cream

21 ounces whole milk

Cooking directions:

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Once your oven is preheated lightly toast the French bread, about 4 minutes. Melt your butter and spread it on the bottom of your baking pan. Shred your toasted bread into small pieces and place in a large mixing bowl. In a separate large mixing bowl combine all other ingredients except for 2 ½ ounces of your white sugar. Whisk ingredients together until well combined. Pour this mixture over your shredded bread and with a kitchen spoon fold bread into mixture until bread is thoroughly coated. Transfer the bread mixture into your buttered baking pan and cover with food film and foil. Bake for 30 minutes. Remove film and foil and continue to bake, uncovered, for 15 minutes. Rum Sauce ½ pound brown sugar 4 ounces banana liquor 4 ounces dark rum 1 teaspoon butter 1 ounce water On med heat melt your butter to coat the bottom of a large skillet. Add your banana liquor, rum, water, and brown sugar. Whisk to combine and dissolve sugar. Let reduce until thickened slightly to a syrup-like consistency.

