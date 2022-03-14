Bob Giles receives national recognition for accomplishments

Acadiana car dealer Bob Giles has received national recognition for his community service and industry accomplishments.

According to a release, Giles was chosen from among 16,000 new car dealers nationwide to be named the 2022 Time Dealer of the Year. It's the 53rd time the honor has been awarded, and was announced at a national trade show in Las Vegas last week.

Among the contributions which led to the award is the launch of Giles Essential Errand Running Service which offers grocery and essential item deliveries by dealership staff to senior citizens and immunocompromised individuals.

Other community endeavors that led to the award for Giles include Acadiana Community Heros which recognizes deserving individuals or non-profit organizations that have made a difference in the area, the Outreach Center which provides shelter and services to the homeless and raises more than a half million dollars annually, and Dreams Comes True of Louisiana which grants dreams to children with life-threating illnesses. If you want more information on his philanthropy, please visit GilesGivesBack.com.

“I am tremendously honored and humbled to win this most prestigious honor, and it is just a testament to doing the right things by giving back to your community and treating your customers as if they were family. I cannot express enough how much this means to me and everyone at Giles Automotive," Giles said.

The winner and finalists were chosen by the faculty panel from the Tauber Institute for Global Operations at the University of Michigan, the release states.