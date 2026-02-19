Another class graduates opioid program

A dozen inmates have graduated from the second session of the St. Landry Parish jail's opioid program.

“We initiated this program in conjunction with Woodlake Addiction Recovery Center last year, to a successful conclusion. The second session has met with equal success, with twelve inmates graduating and obtaining certificates for their sincere and heart-felt participation in this program," said Sheriff Bobby Guidroz.

Here's a photo:

“This program is based on the “12-Step Model”, emphasizing education, self-awareness and personal growth toward sustained recovery. We have taken this time-proven methodology and applied it to our inmate population, with significant success," the sheriff continued. "This happens when three, critical components come together; Funding, which we receive through the Opioid Settlement Fund; Participation from the inmate population who see the positive benefits from their involvement and; Implementation through our hard-working staff. Major Josie Lazare, Lt. Lelonda Lewis and Lt. Nia Henry are the team behind the day-to-day implementation of this program, along with the Instructors: Matthew Corley (Program Director), Noah Menard and guest speakers: Richard Mansfield, Crystal Weber and Joshua Menard.”