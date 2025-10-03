American Loggers Council checks out sustainable forest management

The American Loggers Council (ALC) recently visited a Manulife Investment Management timber property in Louisiana to see sustainable forest management and logging operations firsthand.

The tour highlighted how Manulife (landowner), Walsh Industries (logging contractor) and Canfor (mill operator) work together to support local jobs, provide a steady supply of wood products and manage forests responsibly for long-term health, officials said.

The visit underscored the vital role loggers play as the link between working forests and mills, while also demonstrating how investment, harvesting and processing come together to strengthen Louisiana’s rural economy. More than 125 people participated in the visit, officials said.

Here are some photos: