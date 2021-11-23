Acadiana team wins homeschool tournament

A local homeschool football team has competed again in a national tournament.

Earlier this month, the ACA Defenders 11-man football team traveled to Panama City Beach to compete in the National Homeschool Football Association (NHFA) Tournament.

This was the Defenders’ 6th season competing in the tournament, a spokesman says.

The Defenders first faced the Virginia Spartans in the semi-final game, and won 40-12 after holding a 2-point lead at the half.

The Defenders the faced the Crimson Knights of Indianapolis for the Division 4 Championship.

The Crimson Knights held in to a two point lead with 3 minutes left to go in the game. ACA QB Samuel Tullos connected on a 98 yard touchdown pass to WR Caleb Judice on a 3rd down for the game winning touchdown. The Crimson Knights would get the ball back for one last drive but were intercepted by ACA safety Dylan Williams.

This is the Defenders' second D4 Championship in a row and third division championship in a row.

Here are some photos from the events, provided by the team: