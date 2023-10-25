1st Annual St. Martin Council On Aging Golf Tournament scheduled for Friday

LAFAYETTE, La. — The St. Martin Council On Aging (SMCOA) Golf Tournament is scheduled for Friday, October 27, from 9 am to 2 pm, at the Jay & Lionel Hebert Golf Course, located at 1211 Mudd Avenue.

Proceeds from the event will help to supplement the Home-Delivered Meals Program (Meals On Wheels).

"Many of us know at least one senior who needs this service and so this is why we should give; its a means of giving back to the community," says Shanese L. Lewis with St. Martin Council on Aging, Inc. She adds, "You're giving it to something that is going to be very beneficial. Pay it forward."

According to Chris Arceneaux, Head Golf Professional at Jay & Lionel Hebert Golf Course, the St. Martin Council on Aging supports Advocacy, Food and Meals, Medication Assistance, Personal Care and Companion, Recreation and Leisure Activities, Transportation, Caregiver Sources, Information and Referrals, Ombudsman Program, Pharmaceutical Assistance, Senior Citizen Services, Utilities Assistance, and more.

The registration fee is $100 per person.

Registration begins at 8 am. Shotgun start is at 9 am.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Stop by the golf course or contact the SMCOA office at (337) 332-3063 for more information.