Colorado train derailment leads to diesel fuel spill

A train derailed in Loveland, Colorado, Wednesday morning, spilling hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel, according local officials.

"A locomotive derailed off a switch. However, it did not tip over but it did puncture a fuel tank and hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel spilled out," the Loveland Fire Rescue Authority said.

The agency said the spill was contained and did not get into the water.

The wreck happened just before 1 a.m. Wednesday on the Great Western Railway line.

Great Western Railway is reportedly working with a HAZMAT team to clean up the fuel and get the train back on the tracks.

This is the second train derailment in northern Colorado in the last week and a half.

An Amtrak train derailed in Weld County on Jan. 29 after crashing into a truck on the tracks.

This story was originally published by Katie Parkins at Scripps New Denver.

