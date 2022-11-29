Christmas gifts for the elderly

Last year Laila Horton and Madelyn Borne, spread holiday joy by collecting Christmas cards, and giving them to nursing homes and facilities.

In 2021 they collected over 1300 cards, and donations and this year they are hoping to surpass that amount.

They started all of this with a special someone in mind.

Laila Horton said, "During that time it was very emotional for me, because my grandmother is in a nursing home, and she lives in North Carolina so that's why I started the project and to see them get so excited over that it was very overwhelming and it was a very good feeling."

This year they are asking for the communities help in receiving donations, such as cards, socks, toothpaste, shampoos, mini lotions, and other travel sized necessities.

Madelyn Borne said, "I feel very happy that I'm a part of this, when donating all these it feels very nice, and your overjoyed and you're very happy and you feel warm inside that you're able to donate these to the residents."

To find out how you can contribute to their efforts please click

.