Say goodbye to Chick-fil-A’s side salad, which is leaving menus soon

Chick-fil-A is saying “a fond farewell” to its side salad, according to its social media. The popular menu item will no longer be available at Chick-fil-A restaurants after April 3.

Chick-fil-A says that it made this decision in order to refresh the menu. However, the controversial choice has left many customers bummed.

When a Texas Chick-fil-A shared the news about the side salad being taken off the menu, Twitter users were quick to decry the decision. Carolyn Stettler at @Burbbaba said it was their favorite side.

This is my favorite side!!! NOOOOOOO!!!!!! C'mon keep it on the menu. — Carolyn Stettler (@Burbbaba) March 24, 2023

Many others, like Twitter user Evelyn Dimas at @LenoraDimas, complained that a healthy choice is being taken away.

I certainly HATE to see this item abolished off of the menu. The side salad is awesome, and such a healthy choice for a side. Please do not take this away. — Evelyn (Bosarge) Dimas (@LenoraDimas) March 23, 2023

Without the side salad, Chick-fil-A lovers complain that they are left without good options. Tyler Goodwin at @Tylerfortaylor said they eat this dish almost every day.

This is something I eat almost daily it’s a good option besides fries if you do this I’m gonna be heart broken — Tyler Goodwin (@Tylerfortaylor) March 23, 2023

In addition, the Chicken Tortilla Soup is also going away for the season. Instead, the soup option will be Chicken Noodle Soup, as this other Chick-fil-A in Texas announced.

It's almost the end of the season for our Chick-fil-A’s hearty Chicken Tortilla Soup. It features shredded chicken breast with navy and black beans in a white creamy soup base and a perfect blend of vegetables and spicy heat. Order it while you can! pic.twitter.com/tgAXfK5ptZ — Chick-fil-A Pearland (@CFAPearland) March 24, 2023

The good news is that the chain will still have other healthy sides on the menu, including the Fruit Cup and the Kale Crunch.

Plus, the chain is currently testing out its first plant-based, meat-free sandwich option. The Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich is currently available in three markets in South Carolina and North Carolina, and if it goes well, you might soon get to taste it yourself.

“Cauliflower is the hero of our new sandwich, and it was inspired by our original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich,” said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, in a press release. “Guests told us they wanted to add more vegetables into their diets, and they wanted a plant-forward entrée that tasted uniquely Chick-fil-A. Our new sandwich is made with the highest quality ingredients and whole vegetables, and we hope it offers customers another reason to dine at Chick-fil-A.”

And, while it’s not exactly healthy, in a couple of months we will also soon see the return of this beloved summer menu item: the peach milkshake! The side salad might be on its way out, there are still lots of exciting updates coming to a Chick-fil-A menu near you.

