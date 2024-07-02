Warehouse fire prompts shelter-in-place

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. — Emergency officials have called for a precautionary shelter-in-place due to a warehouse fire.

The affected area is a quarter mile south of the fire at the BioLab facility in Westlake, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Shelter-In-Place Guidelines: https://fb.watch/rdK_mNDk71/

1. Go Inside

2. Shut Doors and Windows

3. Turn off AC and ventilation

4. Wait for further instruction

