Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishCalcasieu Parish

Actions

Warehouse fire prompts shelter-in-place

police lights
MGN Online
generic police lights
police lights
Posted at 8:52 AM, Jul 02, 2024

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. — Emergency officials have called for a precautionary shelter-in-place due to a warehouse fire.

The affected area is a quarter mile south of the fire at the BioLab facility in Westlake, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Shelter-In-Place Guidelines: https://fb.watch/rdK_mNDk71/

1. Go Inside
2. Shut Doors and Windows
3. Turn off AC and ventilation
4. Wait for further instruction

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.