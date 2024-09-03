Two deputies injured when marine unit crashes

One deputy remains hospitalized after a crash this weekend on the West Fork Calcasieu River.

Two deputies were injured in the crash, which happened Saturday afternoon on the river. A Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Marine Enforcement Unit hit an object in the water, then hit a tree.

Two deputies aboard were transported to a local hospital, where one was treated and released. The other remains hospitalized with serious injuries that are described as not life-threatening.

“This incident is a stark reminder that no one is immune to accidents on the water, even those with extensive training and experience. We urge everyone to always stay vigilant and pay close attention when boating,” stated Sheriff Stitch Guillory. “While we are relieved that the injuries sustained by our deputies are non-life-threatening, they are still serious and they have a road to recovery ahead of them.”

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is currently handling the investigation of the crash and any further questions about the accident should be directed to them, deputies say.