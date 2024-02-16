Teen, mom accused of going into classroom and beating on another child

A 13-year-old girl and her mom were arrested Thursday, accused of going into a class and beating another student.

The child was issued a misdemeanor summons for simple battery. The adult, Precious Obrien, 34, of Lake Charles, was booked with unlawful disruption of school operations, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and simple battery.

Calcasieu Parihs Sheriff's deputies were called to a high school around 8 a.m. on Thursday; they accused the child and her parent of finding another student in class and beating on her.

The Calcasieu Parish School Board assisted in the investigation. CPSO Detective Mika Miguez is the lead investigator on this case.