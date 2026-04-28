SOWELA Offering Free Pipefitting Training Program

LAKE CHARLES _ SOWELA Technical Community College's Office of Workforce Solutions is offering a free Pipefitting Training Program in partnership with Bechtel. The program runs May 26 – August 14, at SOWELA’s Main Campus in Lake Charles, La.

Training gives students a comprehensive introduction to the pipefitting trade, including core job responsibilities, safety principles, career pathways, and the tools and materials commonly used in the field. Participants learn essential skills in installing and repairing high- and low-pressure pipe systems found in manufacturing facilities, power generation, and building heating and cooling systems.

At the completion of the program, students earn an OSHA 10-hour safety credential and are prepared to pursue NCCER Pipefitting certifications. In addition, successful completers will be required to pass a background check and drug screening for employment consideration.

Students will meet Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

To learn more or register, visit www.sowela.edu/pipefitting [sowela.edu]. For questions, contact SOWELA's Office of Workforce Solutions at (337) 421-6560 or email workforce@sowela.edu [sowela.edu].