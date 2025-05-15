Silver Alert: Assistance needed locating missing Lake Charles man

Calcasieu Parish – The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office for 85-year-old Fairel White, who was last seen on May 14, 2025, at 6034 M Corbello Road, in Lake Charles, Louisiana. He was discovered missing at approximately 5:00 a.m. after his caretaker couldn’t find him. White suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. Louisiana State Police was notified at 9:50 am.

White is a white male with short white hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5’5” tall and weighs approximately 200 lbs. It is unknown what White was wearing. White is believed to be traveling in a 2010 Silver Ford F150 bearing Missouri license plate 6HS07.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of White should immediately contact the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-491-3700 or call 911. All inquiries should be directed to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.