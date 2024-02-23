Multiple arrests made in string of burglaries

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office (CPSO) Property Crimes detectives are investigating a string of burglaries throughout Calcasieu Parish, including Vinton, Carlyss, Sulphur, and Iowa.

Detectives have investigated 16 burglaries from December 2022 until January 2024. Further investigation revealed numerous similarities in the way the burglaries occurred, according to a CPSO news release. The burglaries occurred during daytime hours in rural areas where the homes are set back on the property, further from the street, making it difficult to see the backdoor or carport from the road. Once the suspects made entry, they were inside the homes for less than five minutes. They mostly stole certain firearms, money, jewelry, and safes using a specific method.

Detectives were able to identify several suspects. Between April 2023 and January 2024, the following suspects were arrested in connection with several of the burglaries:

Devin D. Lawrence, 30, Lafayette (in connection with December 2022 burglaries)

Four counts of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling; simple burglary; three counts of simple criminal damage to property; two counts of theft less than $1,000; two counts of theft $5,000-$25,000; five counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and five counts of theft of a firearm

Breanna L. Berry, 22, Lafayette (in connection with November 2023 burglaries)

Two counts of aggravated burglary; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling; three counts of simple criminal damage to property; nine counts of theft of a firearm; theft $5,000-$25,000; and theft over $25,000

Kenny M. John-Louis, 30, Carencro (in connection with November 2023 burglaries)

Two counts of aggravated burglary; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling; three counts of simple criminal property damage; nine counts of theft of a firearm; theft $5,000-$25,000; theft over $25,000; and nine counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Ronrika C. Ben, 39, Lafayette (in connection with November 2023 burglaries)

Two counts of aggravated burglary; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling; three counts of simple criminal property damage; nine counts of theft of a firearm; theft $5,000-$25,000; theft over $25,000; and nine counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon



On January 31, CPSO detectives issued an additional warrant for Ronrika, who was previously released on bond, as well as another suspect, Deion D. Ben, 29, Carencro, in relation to the burglaries that occurred in January 2024. Judge Tony Fazzio signed the warrants with no bond, charging them with simple burglary, simple criminal damage to property, and theft of less than $1,000.

In addition to the CPSO warrant, Ronrika also has active warrants out of Allen Parish, East Baton Rouge Parish, Livingston Parish, Lafayette PD, and Probation and Parole, as well as a pick-up order by 14th JDC.

CPSO Detectives, with the assistance of several other law enforcement agencies, have attempted to locate Ronrika and Deion but have been unsuccessful.

On February 22, the US Marshal Task Force in Lafayette located Deion Ben.

Anyone who knows Ronrika Ben's whereabouts is asked to call CPSO at (337) 491-3605 or 911.

Further investigation and collaboration with other law enforcement agencies showed that numerous similar burglaries had been committed in Louisiana and Texas.

The investigations are ongoing, and more arrests, charges, and warrants are likely.

