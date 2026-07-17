Juvenile killed in fatal scooter hit-and-run crash

Police are asking for information on a fatal hit-and-run crash in Lake Charles.

On Friday, July 17, 2026, at approximately 12:23 a.m., officers with the Lake Charles Police Department responded to the area of Red Davis McCollister Road, west of South Park Road, in reference to a crash involving an electric scooter.

Upon arrival, officers determined that a male riding the electric scooter had been struck by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived, according to police.

The juvenile victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has been confirmed, and his next of kin has been notified. Because the victim was a juvenile, his name will not be released.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Brad Puckett with the Lake Charles Police Department Traffic Division at 337-491-1456, ext. 5429.