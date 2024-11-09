Lake Charles woman, 60, dies in three-vehicle collision on Nelson road

CALCASIE PARISH — Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving three vehicles that left a Lake Charles woman dead on Friday evening. The collision happened just before 5 p.m. on Nelson Road near Plantation Drive in Calcasieu Parish.

Police identified the victim as 60-year-old Donna Chimeno, who was driving a 2019 Honda HR-V southbound in the outside lane of Nelson Road. A 2024 Jeep Cherokee was traveling in the same direction in the inside lane when Chimeno’s vehicle changed lanes, crossing in front of the Jeep. The Jeep collided with the rear of the Honda, sending it across the centerline, where it was struck head-on by a northbound 2022 Ford delivery van.

Chimeno, who was wearing her seatbelt, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of both the Ford van and the Jeep were properly restrained and were not injured.

While impairment is not suspected, police collected routine toxicology samples from all three drivers as part of their investigation. State police continue to look into the cause of the crash and urge drivers to avoid distractions on the road. For more information on safe driving, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website at nhtsa.gov.