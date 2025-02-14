Lafayette man killed in Calcasieu Parish crash

Lake Charles – A 60-year-old Lafayette man was killed in a Calcasieu Parish crash.

On February 12, 2025, shortly before 4:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop D began investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash on Interstate 10 East near Hungerford Road. The crash claimed the life of 60-year-old Joseph Amos of Lafayette, according to an LSP spokesperson.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Amos, was traveling east on I-10 in the right lane while an 18-wheeler was traveling east in the center lane. For reasons still under investigation, as the 18-wheeler merged into the right lane, the Chevrolet swerved onto the right shoulder and briefly slowed down. Investigators say the Chevrolet then began accelerating on the shoulder in an attempt to pass the 18-wheeler. While passing, Amos failed to maintain control of the Chevrolet causing it to rotate and travel off the roadway to the right before striking a tree.

Amos, who was unrestrained at the time of the crash, received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

A standard toxicology sample was collected from Amos and submitted for analysis.

Through investigative means, Troopers identified the 18-wheeler and its driver, with potential charges pending. This crash remains under investigation.

As Troopers continue the investigation, anyone with information on this crash is encouraged to contact Troop D at 337-491-2511. To report anonymously, visit: http://la-safe.org/ and click on the “Suspicious Activity” link.

