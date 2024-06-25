Inmate mistakenly released in Calcasieu Parish

LAKE CHARLES, La. — A Department of Corrections inmate was accidentally released from custody in Calcasieu Parish on June 12, 2024, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office announced today.

Kayla Vincent, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said 31-year-old Xavier L. Johnwell of Lake Charles was returning to the Calcasieu Correctional Center from East Carroll Parish, where he was serving time for a court appearance, when he was mistakenly released by CPSO correctional deputies. Upon his release, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office began an investigation and is actively pursuing several leads in an effort to locate Johnwell.

CPSO is asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 491-3605.

According to Vincent, Johnwell was serving time for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Illegal Carrying of Weapons, 2nd Offense.