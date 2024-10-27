Former Calcasieu parish OHSEP director Dick Gremillion passes away

CALCASIE PARISH — The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has announced the passing of Dick Gremillion, former Director of the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (OHSEP), on Saturday, Oct. 26. Gremillion, who retired in May after 31 years of service, spent 28 of those years leading OHSEP and earning deep respect within the community.

“Dick Gremillion will always be remembered for his calm and steady leadership during countless emergencies in Calcasieu Parish,” expressed Calcasieu Parish Police Jury President Anthony Bartie. “His composure and poise under duress helped our staff and our residents make wise decisions based on facts instead of fear. He was a great asset to our community and will be missed by all of us who knew and admired him.”

During his tenure, Gremillion expanded OHSEP’s responsibilities to include homeland security after the 2001 terrorist attacks. Over the years, he directed Calcasieu Parish through 25 federally-declared disasters, including Hurricanes Rita, Ike, Harvey, Laura, and Delta, as well as floods, tornadoes, and wildfires.

“Dick was treasured in Calcasieu Parish. He holds a special place in our hearts because people trusted him in times of distress related to threats from natural disasters,” said Parish Administrator Bryan Beam. “We will miss him greatly."

Funeral arrangements are pending.