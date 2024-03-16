Fire station burns; former firefighter accused

A former part-time firefighter is accused of arson after his department's main station burned.

Jamison Smith, 18, was booked with simple arson.

State Fire Marshal Chief Bryan J Adams tells us the fire started just before 4 a.m. on Friday at the Iowa Volunteer Fire Department's main station located in the 100 block of Thompson Street.

The station was unmanned at the time and used to house a fire truck and miscellaneous equipment.

Dozens of volunteers responded from their homes to find their firehouse fully involved. Due to the circumstances surrounding the fire, State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies were called in to investigate.

Following an assessment of the scene and evidence collection, deputies determined the fire was intentionally set. They quickly identified Smith, a part-time firefighter who had been with the department six months in that role, and a year prior as a volunteer, who also responded to this fire, as a suspect in the case.

A warrant was obtained for his arrest and he was taken into custody. Following an interview with deputies, he was booked in connection to the case. In addition, he is being relieved of his duty with the department.

"This is an unfortunate situation that should not reflect poorly on this department or their dedicated service to their community," said Adams, "Louisiana's Fire Service is made up of thousands of heroes, the majority of them volunteers, who sacrifice their time and safety to protect their communities. That is who families across this state can continue to be confident in and rely on when they call for help."

The SFM said they would like to thank the Iowa Police and Fire Departments for their assistance in closing this case so quickly.