FBI seeks Lake Charles bank robber; may be linked to 2023 robbery in Lafayette

LAKE CHARLES, La. — The FBI and Lake Charles Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying a bank robbery suspect.

According to FBI New Orleans, the man walked into the First Horizon Bank on Ryan Street in Lake Charles on the morning of Friday, June 14, 2024. He fled on foot with an unknown amount of money.

The man was wearing a blue dress shirt, a medical face mask, and a blue speckled hat, with the words "PGA Tour, Pro Series" on the side.

FBI New Orleans Lake Charles bank robbery suspect

The FBI believes it may be the same man who robbed the First Horizon Bank in Lafayette on May 23, 2023.

FBI New Orleans Lafayette bank robbery suspect

If you have any information that can help identify the man, contact 1-800-CALL-FBI, tips.fbi.gov, or Lt. Jeffrey Keenum at the Lake Charles Police Department at 337-91-1311.