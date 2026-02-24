Burn Ban issued in Calcasieu Parish

Feb. 24, 2026 – Due to the current dry and windy conditions, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has issued a burn ban for all of Calcasieu Parish, effective immediately.

The executive order, signed by Police Jury President Brian Abshire, prohibits all outdoor private burning of any kind. Prescribed burns are not included in the ban.

The order also gives Calcasieu Parish Fire Departments the authority to extinguish all fires that are in violation of the ban and residents may face penalties.

Louisiana maintains a map of active burn bans; you can find it here: https://louisiana.maps.arcgis.com/home/webmap/viewer.html?layers=363fa05d91ee4d7d903c7167447785a2