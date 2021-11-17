Candy Pop’s New Holiday Popcorn Flavors Are Inspired By Seasonal Favorites

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The holidays are all about festive flavors, but if you’re looking to skip the pies and cookies this year for something new, the Candy Pop and Cookie Pop brands are offering some new holiday popcorn flavors.

New Cookie Pop Popcorn Iced Gingerbread and Candy Pop Popcorn Peppermint Hot Chocolate take two seasonal favorites — gingerbread cookies and peppermint hot cocoa — and transform them into sweet and salty snacks. The iced gingerbread flavor has the taste of freshly-baked and iced gingerbread cookies, while the peppermint hot chocolate popcorn is coated in both chocolate drizzle and candy cane pieces.

The seasonal flavors are available at Kroger, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, King Soopers, Ralphs and a few other retailers, or can order them online and have them shipped right to your door.

While these holiday flavors are new for the brands, you’ll find a handful of non-seasonal flavors as well, including peanut M&Ms, mini M&Ms, Snickers, Butterfinger and Twix. Their newest flavors, aside from the holiday popcorns, include Nutter Butter and Sour Patch Kids.

The Nutter Butter flavor is coated in real peanut-buttery Nutter Butter cookie pieces and is only available at Sam’s Club in a variety pack. If you prefer candy with your popcorn, the Sour Patch Kids flavor is available at Walmart. It has a Redberry-flavored coating and is topped with Sour Patch Kids Bitz, then finished with a sour sugar sprinkle.

If you’re looking for more holiday flavors, however, you can find both gingerbread and peppermint hot cocoa in a variety of treats including ice cream like Talenti Peppermint Bark Gelato and Breyers Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate ice cream. The brand Jeni’s also has a White Chocolate Peppermint flavor and Cognac with Gingerbread ice cream, made with cognac, butterscotch, brown sugar, dark caramel sauce and spiced gingerbread cake pieces.

You’ll also find new gingerbread-flavored Keebler Fudge Stripes cookies this season and gingerbread ready-to-bake cookies from Nestlé Toll House.

You can even enjoy the flavors in the morning with coffee from brands like Berres Brothers who make Mistletoe Mocha, Peppermint Stick and Sugar Cookie flavors, and, of course, Starbucks — which has both Gingerbread and Peppermint Mocha K-Cup coffees you can find in grocery stores nationwide.

What are your favorite seasonal flavors?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.