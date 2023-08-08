You can buy a swimsuit like the retro one-piece in “Barbie”

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The opening scene of the “Barbie” movie, which parodies the beginning of “2001: A Space Odyssey,” opens with the epic strains of Richard Strauss’ “Also Sprach Zarathustra.” Little girls stare up in awe at a towering Margot Robbie dressed as the original, 1959 version of Barbie in a strapless, black-and-white chevron bathing suit.

Barbie tilts down her white sunglasses, gives a wide smile and winks. She is statuesque, she is classic, she is Barbie!

She is so mesmerizing, in fact, that the little girls in drab, old-fashioned clothing decide to start smashing away at their now-inadequate baby dolls.

While Robbie has an incredible wardrobe of Barbie clothes in the new film, her Barbie original swimsuit outfit from this opening scene is a standout — and you can wear something just like it.

Here's the first official trailer of the Barbie movie, which was released in December 2022, showcasing Barbie in the iconic swimsuit.

You may not be able to get your hands on the matching, custom Herve Leger bodycon dress that Robbie wore to promote the film in Sydney. And a Body Glove suit that closely matches the film and doll’s suits is sold out. But, while you wait for Body Glove to restock, you can find other similarly inspired black-and-white-striped and chevron suits online.

Unique Vintage has a version of the Barbie outfit for $88, although it’s currently on backorder. You can purchase it now and get it when it is expected to be back in stock on Sept. 1. The nylon and spandex suits have removable, adjustable straps. It also features a shelf for the bust and a silicone top seam to keep the sweetheart top in place.

You can find an array of black-and-white striped suits on Amazon that are in the spirit of Barbie and her classic costume.

Ekouaer’s one-piece, ruched suit is selling for $34.99 and has pretty criss-cross detailing on the bust.

The duo-tone 58win swimsuit has flattering black side pieces with a white-and-black-striped, ruched center for $37.99. And TemptMe’s similar high-waisted black bottom, black-and-white-striped halter top with a peekaboo center is available for $33.99.

Cocoship’s tie-back swimsuit with an open back is $32.99. You can fit the top to your bust size with the extra support of cross-over straps tying in a bow at the back waist.

Have you seen the “Barbie” movie and are you ready for pin-up style swimwear like the classic suit in the film?

