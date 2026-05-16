Whole Foods expands small-format concept to these US cities

Whole Foods Market announced it will bring its small-format locations to three new markets — Boston, Chicago and Philadelphia — as it expands in densely populated urban areas.

The stores, part of the Whole Foods Market Daily Shop concept, are scheduled to open within the next two years. The company says the layout emphasizes easier access to meals, pantry staples and grab-and-go options.

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“Daily Shop is an important part of how we’re growing our physical store presence,” said Christina Minardi, vice president of real estate and store development at Whole Foods Market and Amazon. “As we expand this smaller format into new cities, we’re continuing to deliver the same high standards and carefully curated assortment Whole Foods Market is known for, in a way that meets our customers’ everyday needs.”

Whole Foods launched its small-format concept in 2024 in New York City and has since expanded to Arlington, Virginia, and London. Additional Daily Shop locations are also planned for New York City.

The company says it plans to open 100 new locations in the coming years, bringing its total to more than 600 stores nationwide.

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