Trump downplays economic risks of 'mini war' with Iran

President Trump touted his economic agenda and small businesses Monday afternoon at the White House, while noting “a little detour” with Iran that’s “working out very nicely” amid the ongoing U.S. operations against the country.

“Our country is booming now, despite the fact that we're in a — I call it a mini war because that's all they are,” Trump said.

The remarks came as the U.S. launched “Project Freedom” Monday to aid transit through the Strait of Hormuz, and as Iran launched missiles and drones against ships and the UAE Monday. Trump reiterated the administration’s belief that oil prices will drop when the U.S.’ operations in Iran are done. Energy markets have reacted throughout the conflict and global concerns have persisted over the economic impact.

“We're doing record, record business. We have a stock market that hit, even with this military operation. Call it whatever you want. We can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon. We hit all new highs. And I said we have to take care of business because we can't that happen. So we did a little detour. And it's working out very nicely,” Trump said.

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Trump delivered the remarks to celebrate the 2026 National Small Business Week award winners. According to a White House official, the awards went to more than 130 business owners from across the country, spanning manufacturing, food production, defense, energy and retail sectors.

“You’re the lifeblood of the American economy and with your help we’re truly making America great again,” Trump told the audience Monday afternoon.

The president also highlighted the administration's Working Families Tax Cuts.

That tax cut policy, part of the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ signed into law last year and one of Trump’s signature tax policies, made the small business tax deduction permanent, allowed expensing for new factories, improvements and research and development, cut taxes on tips and overtime and increased the child tax credit.