YouTube TV could lose NBCUniversal content in contract dispute

A contract dispute between YouTube TV and NBCUniversal could result in NBCU's content disappearing from YouTube's paid streaming service if the two companies don't reach an agreement by the Sept. 30 deadline.

YouTube TV has roughly 10 million U.S. subscribers who could lose access to major sports programming and Spanish-language news coverage if negotiations fail.

NBCU's content on YouTube TV includes some of the most popular programming on television. Sports fans would lose access to Sunday Night Football, NBA games, Big Ten football and WWE programming.

Entertainment programming at risk includes popular shows like The Real Housewives franchise, The Voice and the upcoming season of Saturday Night Live.

The dispute also affects Spanish-language programming, as NBCUniversal owns Telemundo, a major Hispanic broadcast network.

The contract dispute comes at the same time as a separate standoff between YouTube TV and Univision. If both negotiations fail, YouTube TV subscribers would lose access to both major Hispanic broadcast networks by next week.

The potential blackout would significantly impact YouTube TV's content offerings, particularly for sports fans and Spanish-speaking viewers who rely on the platform for live programming.

