Wendy’s debuts blue-themed restaurants in ‘Future Fresh’ push

During its investor call Friday, Wendy’s unveiled a new restaurant design as part of its “Future Fresh” initiative.

Interim CEO Ken Cook said new international locations will feature a blue color scheme instead of the brand’s traditional red. The company has already implemented the design at 100 locations in the Philippines and plans to expand to other international markets.

Cook said the concept would help “expand growth” for the brand overseas.

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“This bold, modern format enhances our visual identity through a blue color scheme and a digital-first layout that makes us stand out from the competition,” Cook said. “These actions support our globally great, locally loved strategy, driving continued expansion around the world.”

Wendy's has already started introducing hints of blue inside restaurants, but has kept red as its primary brand color.

Wendy's A 2023 photo of a remodeled Wendy's

Cook did not indicate when the design might be introduced in U.S. markets.

In Friday’s call, Cook also said the company is focusing on providing value to U.S. customers. Wendy’s plans to continue its Biggie Deals promotion, which offers meals at $4, $6, and $8 price points.

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“This platform provides a foundation for us to compete on value by emphasizing the quality of our products, and we plan to introduce exciting innovation here later this year,” he said.

Wendy’s reported a sharp drop in first-quarter profit compared with a year ago — $22.7 million, down from $39.2 million in 2025. The company attributed the decrease to higher beef costs and lower customer traffic.