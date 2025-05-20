The Home Depot says most of its prices will remain unchanged by tariffs, but not all

The Home Depot announced that most of its prices will remain stable despite tariffs, while other major retailers have announced price increases due to the import taxes.

The home improvement retailer's chief financial officer, Richard McPhail, told CNBC in an interview that it has diversified where its merchandise comes from over the years, allowing it to keep prices for many items the same.

RELATED STORY | Tariffs as a marketing strategy? Here's how companies are framing the import tax

McPhail said more than half of the items The Home Depot sells are made in the U.S.

However, tariffs could cause some of its items to be more expensive or eliminate some items altogether.

The big box home improvement store missed its first quarter earnings expectations for the first time since May 2020, but beat sales estimates.

RELATED STORY | Trump criticizes Walmart for blaming tariffs as prices set to rise

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.