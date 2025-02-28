So long, Skype: Microsoft is shutting down the once-popular video call platform

Microsoft said it is shutting down Skype in the next couple of months, replacing it with a free version of Microsoft Teams.

According to The Verge and other industry outlets, existing Skype users will be able to access their contacts and message history when logging into the Microsoft Teams app or users can choose to download their data instead.

Skype was a widely-used video calling service that launched in the 2000s, providing people with another option to talk without a phone carrier.

Microsoft acquired Skype in 2011 for $8.5 billion, according to CNBC.

Competitors in the market for international calls, like WhatsApp and WeChat, ultimately proved too much for Skype to keep up with.

During the pandemic, employers turned to Zoom to hold video calls and it remains a popular choice for consumers.

Microsoft introduced Teams as a “chat-based workspace” competitor for then-startup Slack in 2016.

