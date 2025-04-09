LeBron James joins the Barbie universe as the 1st 'Kenbassador'

LeBron James is officially part of the Barbie universe. Mattel announced a new Ken doll in the likeness of the NBA star, marking the first time a professional athlete has been featured as a Ken.

Dubbed the LeBron James Kenbassador doll, the release is part of Barbie’s ongoing effort to spotlight male role models ahead of Ken’s 65th anniversary in 2026.

The doll stands an inch taller than the standard Ken doll and comes dressed in a custom varsity jacket, Beats headphones and Nike sneakers. The look was co-designed by James.

"As a young kid, I was fortunate to have role models who not only inspired me but also showed me what’s possible through hard work and dedication,” James said. “Now, as an adult, I understand how vital it is for young people to have positive figures to look up to. That’s why partnering with Barbie to release the LeBron James Kenbassadors doll is such an honor."

The dolls will be released online and in stores beginning April 14 for $75.

A portion of the proceeds will go toward the LeBron James Family Foundation.