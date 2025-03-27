Kohl's to close 27 underperforming stores nationwide this weekend

Kohl’s will permanently close 27 locations spread across 15 states this weekend, nearly two months after announcing plans to shutter the “underperforming” locations.

The last day of operations will be this Saturday for the 27 locations, according to Kohl’s website. The retailer will have about 1,100 locations open after Saturday’s closures.

Employees were offered severance and/or opportunities to apply for other positions within the company, Kohl’s said.

"We always take these decisions very seriously," said Tom Kingsbury, Kohl’s outgoing CEO, in January. "As we continue to build on our long-term growth strategy, it is important that we also take difficult but necessary actions to support the health and future of our business for our customers and our teams."

Kohl’s reported a 6.5% decline in comparable sales between 2023 and 2024.

Since announcing the store closures in January, Kohl’s has installed new CEO Ashley Buchanan to oversee the company.

Kohl’s has seen its stock price plummet, falling by 68% in the last year and nearly down 85% since March 2022.

These locations are slated to close this weekend:

Alabama



Spanish Fort - 21000 Town Center Ave.

Arkansas



Little Rock West - 13909 Chenal Pkwy.

California



Balboa (San Diego) - 5505 Balboa Ave.

Encinitas - 134 N El Camino Real

Fremont - 43782 Christy St.

Mountain View - 350 Showers Dr.

Napa - 1116 1st St.

Pleasanton - 4525 Rosewood Dr.

Point West (Sacramento) - 1896 Arden Way

San Rafael - 5010 Northgate Dr.

San Luis Obispo - 205 Madonna Rd.

Westchester - 8739 S Sepulveda Blvd.

Colorado



Arapahoe Crossing (Aurora) - 6584 S Parker Rd.

Georgia



Duluth - 2050 W Liddell Rd.

Idaho



Boise - 400 N Milwaukee St.

Illinois



Plainfield - 11860 S Route 59

Spring Hill (West Dundee) - 3000 Spring Hill Ring Rd.

Massachusetts



Stoughton - 501 Technology Center Dr.

New Jersey



East Windsor - 72 Princeton Hightstown Rd.

Ohio



Blue Ash - 4150 Hunt Rd.

Forest Park (Cincinnati) - 100 Cincinnati Mills Dr.

Oregon



Portland Gateway - 10010 NE Halsey St.

Pennsylvania



Pottstown - 351 W Schuylkill Rd.

Texas



North Dallas - 18224 Preston Rd.

Utah



Riverton - 13319 S 3600 W Ste 13LOT

Virginia

