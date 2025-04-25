Jack in the Box to close up to 200 restaurants, explore sale of Del Taco brand

Jack in the Box is closing up to 200 restaurants across the nation as part of a financial plan that includes the potential sale of its Del Taco brand.

A news release issued by the company on Wednesday detailed its “JACK on Track” plan, which includes shutting down 150-200 locations considered “underperforming” — with 80-120 restaurants closing by the end of 2025.

In a statement, Jack in the Box CEO Lance Tucker said, “In my time thus far as CEO, I have worked quickly with our teams to conclude that Jack in the Box operates at its best, and maximizes shareholder return potential, within a simplified and asset-light business model. Our actions today focus on three main areas: addressing our balance sheet to accelerate cash flow and pay down debt, while preserving growth-oriented capital investments related to technology and restaurant reimage; closing underperforming restaurants to position ourselves for consistent net unit growth and competitive unit economics; and, an overall return to simplicity for the Jack in the Box business model and investor story.”

RELATED STORY | Trader Joe's plans on opening 21 new stores. Here's where they will be located

When it comes to Del Taco, Jack in the Box officials said it is “exploring strategic alternatives” for its Mexican fast-food chain, "including a possible divestiture of the business."

Jack in the Box purchased Del Taco in 2022 for $575 million.

As of April 2025, Jack in the Box has 2,200 restaurants across 22 U.S. states; Del Taco has 600 restaurants across 17 states.

This story was originally reported Jermaine Ong with the Scripps News Group in San Diego.