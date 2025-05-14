HBO Max is making a comeback. Max streaming service to rebrand this summer

The streaming service Max is changing its name back to HBO Max.

“We are bringing back HBO, the brand that represents the highest quality in media, to further accelerate that growth in the years ahead,” said David Zaslav, president and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery.

The service originally launched as HBO Max in 2020 but dropped “HBO” from its name two years ago when it merged content from HBO Max and Discovery+ under the single brand "Max."

Warner Bros. Discovery announced the rebrand during its upfront presentation in New York, citing a renewed focus on quality content and strong subscriber growth.

Warner Bros. Discovery said its streaming division has added 22 million subscribers over the past year

“With the course we are on and strong momentum we are enjoying, we believe HBO Max far better represents our current consumer proposition, said Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content. “ And it clearly states our implicit promise to deliver content that is recognized as unique and, to steal a line we always said at HBO, worth paying for.”

The updated name is expected to roll out this summer.