First driverless semi trucks have started running regular routes in Texas, company says

Don't be alarmed, but you might see a big rig without a driver if you're traveling between Dallas and Houston.

Aurora Innovation announced it has successfully launched its commercial self-driving trucking service and begun regular route deliveries between the two Texas cities.

The company said it's the first to operate autonomous commercial trucks on public roads and has completed over 1,200 miles.

There are plans to bring the driverless vehicles to El Paso, Texas and Phoenix, Arizona by the end of this year, Aurora said.

Aurora Aurora’s self-driving trucks hit the road in Texas.

The semi trucks are hauling technology for Uber Freight and "temperature and time-sensitive freight" for Hirschbach Motor Lines.

Aurora said the trucks are equipped with "a powerful computer and sensors that can see beyond the length of four football fields, enabling it to safely operate on the highway."

The vehicles also use artificial intelligence to help follow the rules of the road.