Costco’s $1.50 hot dog combo faces inflation. The CEO’s answer?

Costco CEO Ron Vachris addressed the future of the warehouse chain’s iconic $1.50 hot dog and soda combo in an Instagram post Wednesday.

“The hot dog price will not change as long as I’m around,” Vachris said.

The video shows Vachris eating a Costco hot dog and appearing to enjoy it. The post follows one from McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski, who was seen trying the company’s new Big Arch Burger. That video drew mockery online, as viewers suggested he seemed uncomfortable eating the large sandwich.

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Costco has kept the price of its staple hot dog-and-soda deal steady for decades, despite rising costs. According to NPR, the price of a Costco hot dog and soft drink has remained $1.50 since 1985. Had the price kept up with inflation, the hot dog and fountain drink would now cost $4.65.

One recent change: Costco switched from Pepsi products to Coca-Cola.

Other food court items, however, have not been immune to inflation. The price of a soda rose from 59 cents to 69 cents in 2022, and to 79 cents in 2025. That same year, Costco increased the cost of its chicken bake from $2.99 to $3.99.

Membership fees have also gone up. In 2024, the annual basic membership rose from $60 to $65. Executive members began paying $130, a $10 increase.

The fee hikes did little to slow Costco’s growth. In 2024, it had 75.5 million members, including 34.5 million executive members. As of February 2026, it has 82.1 million members, with 40.1 million executive members. Store count has also grown to 629, up from 614 when membership fees last increased.

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