Chick-fil-A says cyberattack exposed some customer account information

Chick-fil-A is warning some customers after a cyberattack targeted its loyalty program.

The fast-food chain said hackers used email addresses and passwords obtained from a third-party source to access some Chick-fil-A One accounts last month.

The company said names, email addresses, membership numbers, the last four digits of some payment cards and gift card balances may have been exposed.

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Chick-fil-A said it logged affected customers out of their accounts and removed stored payment methods.

Chick-fil-A recommends customers review their account transaction history for suspicious activity and immediately reset their Chick-fil-A One password using a unique, complex password not used for other accounts.

The company also advises customers to remove stored payment methods from their accounts until any unauthorized activity is resolved and their password has been changed. Customers should review and update personal account information, including names, phone numbers and addresses.

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If customers find unauthorized charges tied to a stored payment card, Chick-fil-A says they should contact their financial institution to verify the transactions and begin the resolution process.