Big Lots stores to reopen under new ownership. Here's where you'll find them

Discount shoppers can rejoice: Big Lots will be reopening nine stores across six states this month.

The stores are reopening under new ownership after the company filed for bankruptcy.

Variety Wholesalers, which acquired 219 stores through the bankruptcy process, said the nine stores slated to open are in Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

“We're thrilled to bring the Big Lots brand back to life by offering more deals than ever, lots of famous brands, and a new apparel department for the entire family,” said Lisa Seigies, president and CEO of Variety Wholesalers.

Seigies also sought to set expectations ahead of the openings, noting that the stores won't be “perfect to start.”

“Each week, we’ll add more new products as we build toward the grand opening celebration in the fall,” she said.

Variety Wholesalers plans to open more Big Lots stores through June. The company says they will be located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and West Virginia, among other states.