Big Lots comeback: Here’s where stores are reopening in May

Big Lots stores could soon be returning to a neighborhood near you.
Variety Wholesalers, which acquired 219 Big Lots locations after the retailer filed for bankruptcy, said it plans to reopen 132 stores in May.
“The Big Lots! stores opening in May show our continued commitment to providing the best value to our customers with apparel for the family, everyday needs for the home, kitchen, and pantry plus a huge selection of famous brands,” said Lisa Seigies, president and CEO of Variety Wholesalers.
The store reopenings will take place in two phases — first on May 1 and then on May 15.
Stores are expected to reopen in the following cities:
Alabama: Athens, Decatur, Dothan, Guntersville, Jasper, Mobile, Northport
Florida: Crystal River, Jacksonville, Marianna, Ormond Beach, Panama City
Georgia: Augusta, Brunswick, Buford, Cornelia, Dallas, Fort Oglethorpe, Marietta, Smyrna, Valdosta, Vidalia, Waycross
Indiana: Jasper
Kentucky: Campbellsville, Danville, Elizabethtown, Glasgow, Hazard, London, Middlesboro, Richmond, Somerset
Michigan: Burton, Flint, Port Huron, Shelby Township, Southgate
Mississippi: Southhaven
North Carolina: Belmont, Burlington, Clemmons, Dunn, Elizabeth City, Elkin, Fayetteville, Gastonia, Greensboro, Greenville, Hickory, Kinston, Lexington, Lincolnton, Mocksville, Mooresville, Mount Airy, Newton, Roanoke Rapids, Rocky Mount, Selma, Shelby, Southport, Statesville, Wake Forest, Wilkesboro, Wilson
Ohio: Alliance, Boardman, Bridgeport, Columbus, Elyria, Fremont, Grove City, Kettering, Lancaster, New Philadelphia, Reynoldsburg, Toledo, Warren, Wintersville
Pennsylvania: Bloomsburg, Camp Hill, Cleona, Du Bois, Dunmore, East Stroudsburg, Erie, Eynon, Franklin, Lehighton, Lewisburg, Meadville, New Castle
South Carolina: Easley, Greenwood, Lexington, Rock Hill, Seneca, Simpsonville, Spartanburg, West Columbia
Tennessee: Alcoa, Cleveland, Greeneville, Jefferson City, Johnson City, Knoxville, Morristown, Murfreesboro, Rogersville, Sevierville
Virginia: Chesapeake, Chester, Fredericksburg, Front Royal, Martinsville, North Chesterfield, North Prince George, Waynesboro, Winchester, Yorktown
West Virginia: Beckley, Bridgeport, Charleston, Elkins, Fairmont, Martinsburg, Oak Hill, Princeto
Big Lots filed for bankruptcy in late 2024. In January 2025, the company finalized a sale agreement with Gordon Brothers Retail Partners that enabled Variety Wholesalers to acquire hundreds of stores and two distribution centers.