Big Lots comeback: Here’s where stores are reopening in May

Big Lots stores could soon be returning to a neighborhood near you.

Variety Wholesalers, which acquired 219 Big Lots locations after the retailer filed for bankruptcy, said it plans to reopen 132 stores in May.

“The Big Lots! stores opening in May show our continued commitment to providing the best value to our customers with apparel for the family, everyday needs for the home, kitchen, and pantry plus a huge selection of famous brands,” said Lisa Seigies, president and CEO of Variety Wholesalers.

The store reopenings will take place in two phases — first on May 1 and then on May 15.

Stores are expected to reopen in the following cities:

Alabama: Athens, Decatur, Dothan, Guntersville, Jasper, Mobile, Northport

Florida: Crystal River, Jacksonville, Marianna, Ormond Beach, Panama City

Georgia: Augusta, Brunswick, Buford, Cornelia, Dallas, Fort Oglethorpe, Marietta, Smyrna, Valdosta, Vidalia, Waycross

Indiana: Jasper

Kentucky: Campbellsville, Danville, Elizabethtown, Glasgow, Hazard, London, Middlesboro, Richmond, Somerset

Michigan: Burton, Flint, Port Huron, Shelby Township, Southgate

Mississippi: Southhaven

North Carolina: Belmont, Burlington, Clemmons, Dunn, Elizabeth City, Elkin, Fayetteville, Gastonia, Greensboro, Greenville, Hickory, Kinston, Lexington, Lincolnton, Mocksville, Mooresville, Mount Airy, Newton, Roanoke Rapids, Rocky Mount, Selma, Shelby, Southport, Statesville, Wake Forest, Wilkesboro, Wilson

Ohio: Alliance, Boardman, Bridgeport, Columbus, Elyria, Fremont, Grove City, Kettering, Lancaster, New Philadelphia, Reynoldsburg, Toledo, Warren, Wintersville

Pennsylvania: Bloomsburg, Camp Hill, Cleona, Du Bois, Dunmore, East Stroudsburg, Erie, Eynon, Franklin, Lehighton, Lewisburg, Meadville, New Castle

South Carolina: Easley, Greenwood, Lexington, Rock Hill, Seneca, Simpsonville, Spartanburg, West Columbia

Tennessee: Alcoa, Cleveland, Greeneville, Jefferson City, Johnson City, Knoxville, Morristown, Murfreesboro, Rogersville, Sevierville

Virginia: Chesapeake, Chester, Fredericksburg, Front Royal, Martinsville, North Chesterfield, North Prince George, Waynesboro, Winchester, Yorktown

West Virginia: Beckley, Bridgeport, Charleston, Elkins, Fairmont, Martinsburg, Oak Hill, Princeto

Big Lots filed for bankruptcy in late 2024. In January 2025, the company finalized a sale agreement with Gordon Brothers Retail Partners that enabled Variety Wholesalers to acquire hundreds of stores and two distribution centers.