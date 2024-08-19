AT&T employees in 9 states go on strike as union alleges 'unfair labor practices'

Nearly 17,000 AT&T workers are on strike as their union, the Communication Workers of America, accused the company of "unfair labor practices."

The 17,000 workers are in the AT&T Southeast region and serve the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Striking employees include technicians, customer service representatives, and others who install, maintain, and support AT&T’s residential and business wireline telecommunications network, the union said.

The Communication Workers of America filed a grievance with the National Labor Relations Board. The union claims that AT&T is not "sending representatives to the bargaining table with the authority to make decisions."

RELATED STORY | AT&T to hike rates on numerous older unlimited cellphone plans

“Our union entered into negotiations in a good faith effort to reach a fair contract, but we have been met at the table by company representatives who were unable to explain their own bargaining proposals and did not seem to have the actual bargaining authority required by the legal obligation to bargain in good faith,” CWA District 3 Vice President Richard Honeycutt said in a statement. “Our members want to be on the job, providing the quality service that our customers deserve. It’s time for AT&T to start negotiating in good faith so that we can move forward towards a fair contract.”

AT&T disputed the union's allegations, and says it has been "engaged in substantive bargaining since day 1."

"We’re disappointed that union leaders would call for a strike at this point in the negotiations, rather than directing their energies toward constructive discussions at the bargaining table. This action needlessly jeopardizes the wages and well-being of our employees," AT&T said.

RELATED STORY | Nearly all AT&T customers' text, phone records impacted by massive data breach

AT&T says it has measures in place to avoid disruptions to operations.

The contract between the union and AT&T expired earlier this month. The union said it is looking to improve wages and benefits for its workers.