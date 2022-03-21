BUKU Music Festival returning to the Big Easy

NEW ORLEANS, La — After a two-year-long pandemic hiatus, a staple music festival is back and ready to fill New Orleans with music, food, and art.

BUKU 2022 will take place on Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26.

BUKU was founded in 2012 and will be celebrating 10-years of bringing a unique experience for artists and fans to the Big Easy.

According to the festival’s website, BUKU curates a live experience where a diverse makeup of fans from all over the country join to celebrate the progressive and vibrant subculture of New Orleans. Taking place on the banks of the Mississippi River helps set the tone and atmosphere for the experience.

This year’s festival will include over 50 artists. headlining sets from Grammy award-winning artist and fashion icon Tyler the Creator, Australian psychedelic rock band Tame Impala, and three of electronic music’s most highly regarded performers Porter Robinson, Rezz and Alison Wonderland.

Along with big names, BUKU also spotlights local musicians from New Orleans and surrounding areas in Louisiana.

New Orleans-based DJ ANTWIGADEE! will be performing for the first time at BUKU 2022 on Saturday at 5 pm. He says, “the music he includes in his sets are highly influenced by the diversity that he’s experienced in his life.”

Festival organizers say music isn’t the only thing that the festival brings to the city. Art installations and graffiti creations from local artists along with pop-up break dancing crews are a few of the surprises promised.

There are still limited general admissions tickets left for those looking to attend the festival. Tickets can be purchased at thebukuproject.com/tickets/.

