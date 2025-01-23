Broussard Water System Alert: Please Conserve Water

(News Release)

Broussard, La. – As temperatures rise and the thawing process begins, our water system is experiencing increased stress due to leaks from broken pipes. In light of this situation, we urge the community to conserve water to help maintain system pressure.

“We ask our residents to conserve water while our dedicated public works employees work to stop leaks from broken lines and ensure adequate water pressure for our entire city,” said Mayor Bourque of Broussard.

We appreciate your cooperation and encourage residents to report any water leaks. You can submit a request through the following link: https://www.cityofbroussard.com/i-want-to/report/other-issue or contact us directly at 337-837-6681.