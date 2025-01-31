Breaking the stigma: Abbeville students learn to tackle mental health through art

ABBEVILLE, KATC - In a powerful display of creativity and expression, students at J.H. Williams Middle School recently experienced a transformative performance aimed at addressing mental health through art. The event was organized by theTrue Mission Matters Project (TMM), a group of artists dedicated to inspiring young minds and fostering self-expression.

James Mendez, an eighth grader at J.H. Williams said the performance provided him with a new perspective on art and its connection to the world around him. "The performance today really gave us a new definition to what art is and how it connects all of us," Mendez said.

TMM, led by founder Terrance Michael Morgan, uses a mix of poetry, street dance, and live music to engage students and encourage emotional exploration. Morgan believes that exposure to the arts at a young age can be pivotal in helping youth cope with their emotions. "Being exposed at a young age to the arts can help you mentally. It can show you, 'hey, maybe when I get mad or sad, I can dance, I can play music, or I can listen to music, or I can paint or draw,'" Morgan explained.

The group’s performances go beyond entertainment; they offer a powerful message of self-expression and emotional resilience. During Thursday's event, students not only witnessed the art but were encouraged to participate. Mendez reflected on how the performance spoke directly to his emotions. "They said they were talking to other people, and I agree with that. I feel that even just playing how you're feeling can help you," he said.

Mental health counselor Ebony Kennedy, who was present at the event, emphasized the importance of reaching young people with these messages. "It’s extremely important to reach our youth, especially when we’re talking about mental health because that is the underlying cause of why a lot of things that are happening in our community that are not healthy and helpful," Kennedy said.

The performance underscored an important lesson: it’s okay to not be okay. But through art, students can find an outlet for their emotions and remember to keep pushing forward. By the end of the performance, several students found the courage to join the dancers, demonstrating the power of creative expression in fostering self-confidence, anti-bullying, and positivity.

For many of the students, this event marked more than just a performance; it was a stepping stone toward greater self-awareness and understanding of how art can serve as a healing tool.